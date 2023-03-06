Multiple Twitter features were unavailable Monday as users reported problems with broken links, images and third-party apps.

By clicking a Twitter link, users shared that they saw an error message that said, “Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information,” “code”:467}]}.”

Attempts to go to the Twitter developer website were also unfruitful. Tweetdeck is also down.

The phrase “Twitter API” began trending shortly after users noticed an issue with the social media website. As of Monday morning, the Twitter app is still functional.

The Twitter Support account addressed the problem by saying that they are working to fix the issue and shared that the problem seemed to stem from an internal change. Officials didn’t elaborate on what the internal was.

Officials said they would update users when the problem was resolved.

Around 10 a.m., Twitter Support shared that everything should be working fine on the social media website.