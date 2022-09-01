Peanuts Forever Stamps (USPS)

The United States Postal Service is honoring the centennial of famed Peanuts cartoonist Charles M. Schulz’s birth with a series of forever stamps.

The sheet of 20 stamps includes 10 different designs with the beloved Peanuts gang: Charlie Brown, Sally Brown, Snoopy and Woodstock, Lucy Van Pelt, Marci, Pigpen, Peppermint Patty, Franklin, and Linus.

Charles M. Schulz, who died in 2000, would have been 100 years old on September 30.

The Peanuts comic script debuted in 1950. Over the course of five decades, Schulz wrote and drew nearly 18,000 strips, reaching hundreds of millions of readers.

“Schulz’s resonant stories found humor in life’s painful realities including rejection, insecurity, and unrequited love,” USPS said.

Greg Breeding, using Charles M. Schulz’s artwork, was the designer and art director for the issuance.

Forever Stamps are always equal in value to current first-class mail’s one ounce price.