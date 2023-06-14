The United States Postal Service will be closed on June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday, officials announced Wednesday.

Postal service retail locations will be closed and no mail will be delivered except for holiday premium Priority Mail Express, according to a news release.

All normal operations are expected to resume on June 20. Government offices, schools, banks and public libraries are also expected to be closed.

In 2021, President Biden signed bipartisan legislation establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

June 19 marks the day when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free from Union soldiers who told them the news of their freedom in Galveston, Texas.