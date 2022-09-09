King Charles III says he feels “profound sorrow” over the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and vows to carry on her “lifelong service” to the nation.

Charles made his first address to the nation as monarch Friday. He became king on Thursday, after the queen’s death.

His speech was broadcast on television and streamed at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where some 2,000 people were attending a service of remembrance for the queen.

Mourners at the service included Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her government.

His Majesty officially named Prince William as Prince of Wales and Princess Catherine as the Princess of Wales. He also expressed his love for Prince Harry and Meghan, wishes them well as they build their life overseas.

