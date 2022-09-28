Hurricane Ian is making landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast Wednesday, taking aim at the heavily populated areas of Tampa and St. Petersburg.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting Ian, now a Category 4 storm with winds of up to 155 mph, will deliver a storm surge in Tampa Bay and surrounding waters of between 5 and 10 feet above normal tide levels and rainfall of between 10 and 15 inches.

This live camera rotates between several locations in the Tampa Bay area.

The last time Tampa Bay was hit by a major storm was Oct. 25, 1921. The hurricane had no official name but is known locally as the Tarpon Springs storm, for the seaside town famed for its sponge-diving docks and Greek heritage where it came ashore.