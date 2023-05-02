Wendy’s announced Tuesday that it’s bringing back a fan-favorite Frosty flavor and adding new menu items just in time for the upcoming summer season.

The new menu additions are currently available at participating Wendy’s locations nationwide.

The Strawberry Frosty will join the Chocolate Frosty on menus for a limited time, the company announced. The beloved flavor debuted last year and quickly became a fan favorite.

“The sweet and real strawberry puree we use delivers the refreshing taste of summer in every spoonful. After the response we saw last year, we knew it was something that deserved to reclaim its place on this summer’s menu,” John Li, the vice president of culinary innovation for The Wendy’s Company, said in a statement.

The fast-food chain isn’t known to debut new Frosty flavors often since its introduction in 1969, only offering the chocolate flavor until introducing the vanilla frosty in 2006, Mashed, a food publication, reported.

The chain did introduce other experimental flavors, like the Twisted Frosty or Frosty Parfait, throughout the years, but most didn’t remain on the menu for too long.

Joining the Strawberry Frosty on menus this summer will be the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and Ghost Pepper Fries, a duo that will satisfy anyone’s spicy food craving, according to the fast-food chain.

The new chicken sandwich will be Wendy’s first Made to Crave offering of the year, a menu that “unlocks a fresh world of hamburgers packed with crave-able, mind-blowing, unforgettable flavors,” according to the company.

Those who want to double down on the spice can also indulge in the Ghost Pepper Fries, which are coated with a “unique spicy fry sauce,” according to the news release.