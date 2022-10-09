On Sunday, flags across the United States will fly at half-staff.

President Joe Biden issued an order to lower the flags in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

This means all U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, Oct. 9.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation held a memorial service, which can be seen here, in Emmitsburg, Maryland on Sunday to honor those that were lost in the last year.

Seven California firefighters were honored, including 44-year-old Tory Carlon, who was shot and killed by a colleague at the Los Angeles County Fire Department station in Agua Dulce on June 1, 2021.

In addition to Carlon, who was a County firefighter, five of the honored California firefighters worked at the Los Angeles Fire Department and one was a San Francisco firefighter.

For the full list of California firefighters remembered during Sunday’s event, click here.

A full list of firefighters being honored this year and in years past can be found on the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s website.