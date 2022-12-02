A public works contractor inspecting an abandoned barrel for hazardous materials found a floating torso and bleach, leading to a Las Vegas man’s arrest for murder, documents KTLA sister station KLAS obtained revealed.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Ryan Bentley, 43, on Tuesday on one charge of open murder. Investigators suspect Bentley killed the victim at a home near Washington Avenue and Jones Boulevard in late October.

Police suspect Bentley and another person dismembered the victim’s body and then bought a 55-gallon barrel to conceal the remains, documents said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, a person notified Clark County Public Works about an abandoned barrel near Quail Avenue and Palm Street. A public works contractor removed the barrel from the area and then opened it, finding suspected human remains and bleach inside.

Inside the barrel, investigators said they found a torso missing its arms and head.

The coroner’s office was working to positively identify the remains and rule on the victim’s cause and manner of death. Investigators have a suspicion of who the person is, but 8 News Now is not naming that person to protect the integrity of the investigation.