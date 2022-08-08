HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (WJW) — A police department in Georgia is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who officers say shoplifted from Home Depot.

But since the Henry County Police Department posted a photo of the wanted suspect on its Facebook page on July 28, commenters have noticed the man’s uncanny resemblance to actor Bradley Cooper.

“He should be easy to find. VERY recognizable,” one commenter said.

Honoree Bradley Cooper arrives at the American Cinematheque Award ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Cooper doppelgänger reportedly stole a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit from a Home Depot store in McDonough, Georgia. The kit can cost more than $600.

Police have not offered an update in the case since the initial post.