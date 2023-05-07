MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man shot at a couple on the interstate while he had three children riding in his own car, police say.

The couple told police they were driving on I-240 through Memphis when the driver of a silver SUV shot at them. The bullet went through the rear window and out the front windshield, cutting the passenger on her head.

The driver managed to get a photo of the SUV. Officers who responded to the shooting saw the SUV’s license plate number from the photo and traced it to a Nissan Pathfinder registered to a man in Memphis’ Frayser neighborhood.

When officers arrived at to the address, they saw a Pathfinder in the home’s driveway, and Leo Jones getting out of the driver’s seat. Jones was wearing a holster containing a 9 mm handgun, they said.

Inside the SUV were three juveniles, ages 3, 8 and 11. Police said Jones told officers all three children were in the vehicle when he fired shots during a road rage incident.

Jones, 34, is in the Shelby County Jail on $75,000 bond. He faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of child endangerment and one count of using a firearm in a dangerous felony.