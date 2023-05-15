(NEXSTAR) — Still wondering where to get away this summer? There’s plenty of time left to figure out where to throw your PTO — and some U.S. cities are likely to be busier than others this year.

Airbnb recently released its summer 2023 outlook, which includes the top-trending U.S. destinations based on search traffic to its site during Q1. But they may not be the cities you expect — and only one state claims two spots on the list.

Here are Airbnb’s top 10 summer 2023 domestic destinations, based on search traffic:

Rank City 1. Louisville, Kentucky 2. Laconia, New Hampshire 3. Lexington, Kentucky 4. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 5. Panama City, Florida 6. Milwaukee, Wisconsin 7. Surf City, New Jersey 8. Bolivar Peninsula, Texas 9. Kansas City, Missouri 10. North Topsail Beach, North Carolina

Louisville, Kentucky, is on a hot streak, according to Airbnb’s report. In addition to topping the U.S. domestic trending list, the city is also the only U.S. destination to make the company’s same list of global destinations based on global searches.

In a different release, analysts for the short-term rental platform explained that some of Louisville’s major current attention comes around the same time of the Kentucky Derby, which took place two weekends ago.

As far as international cities U.S. guests are looking to escape to, the island of Mykonos, Greece, tops the trends list. Other top-five inclusions are (2nd-5th): Niagara Falls, Canada; Interlaken, Switzerland; Amalfi, Italy; and Florence, Italy. When including interest from global Airbnb users, the destination that most interests summer travelers is Kuta Utara, Bali.

Meanwhile, when it comes to flying, a snapshot of Google Flights data from December 2022 to March 2023 for June-August travel points to Orlando, Florida, as the most popular 2023 domestic travel destination, Real Simple reported. Obviously, Orlando is always a huge draw for American travelers, due to the Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando resorts.

Globally, Real Simple reports that London is summer 2023’s top spot, with Cancun, Mexico, following behind.

Last week, U.S. News & World Report updated its current rankings of Best Summer Vacation Spots for 2023. While the concept of “best” is subjective, here, U.S. News says its research weighed several factors including lodging, activities and entertainment, and dining.

Currently, the top destination for U.S. travelers in summer 2023 is San Diego, California — where attractions like the San Diego Zoo and the USS Midway Museum are among the city’s top-rated, according to Trip Advisor. Internationally, Paris, France, is currently U.S. News’ best summer 2023 destination, with London following close behind.

Happy and safe travels, America!