Video taken in Yellowstone National Park captured a woman getting dangerously close to a lounging bison so that she could take a selfie with the animal.

The woman is seen casually hovering over the chewing animal as she takes the photo and then adjusts her hair for yet another picture.

The couple who captured the video from the safety of their vehicle said they were worried because the bison could have easily sprung to its feet and gored the woman.

A woman in Yellowstone National Park is caught on camera taking a selfie dangerously close to a lounging bison (Storyful)



Park officials warn visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from all wildlife, including bison which can weigh between 790-2,200 pounds.