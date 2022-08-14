Footprints can be seen on a car on Aug. 14, 2022, after it was vandalized in Northridge. (KTLA)

Residents of a gated community in Northridge are reeling after at least a dozen of their cars were vandalized Saturday night.

“I couldn’t believe it. I quickly got my car keys and went down to the garage and I was just devastated by what I saw,” said one resident who, like other people in the area, did not want to speak on camera out of a fear of retaliation.

Items were stolen from some of the vehicles. Others had windows smashed out and damage from the vandals apparently jumping onto the cars.

“You’re sitting here sitting in your own home and then you get news that somebody vandalized your car downstairs in the garage, or someone had a unit broken into. Nobody feel safe anymore,” a neighbor said.

Neighbors said the manager spotted at least three people on surveillance video of the thefts and destruction. One was armed with a handgun and another with an ax, they said.

“It’s not just about having value of the stuff. It’s the principle of it,” a neighbor said.

At this point, neighbors are in the process of filling out police reports before any more can be done to try and catch those responsible.