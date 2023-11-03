Operation Warm Wishes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, families and youths in need is hosting its 16th Annual Unity in Community Thanksgiving Spectacular on Thanksgiving Day in Tustin.

Taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Peppertree Park, the event aims to bring the community together to celebrate the holiday season.

Attendees can expect a free three-course Thanksgiving meal and desserts, family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and additional activities and giveaways including free on-site haircuts, clothing, food bags, doggy grooming, and more.

“Thanksgiving is a time to be with family, to remember the year that has passed and to be thankful for what we have been given,” said TyRon Jackson, founder of Operation Warm Wishes. “It’s also a time to extend our love and generosity to those less fortunate, the needy, the forgotten, and the homeless. Our doors are open to everyone. no one will be turned away.”

To learn more about the event, volunteer, or donate to help the organization reach its $10,000 mission goal and further its commitment to serving the homeless, youth, and families in need, please visit www.operationwarmwishes.com or call 714-363-6621.