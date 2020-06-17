Nooses found hanging from trees at Oakland’s Lake Merritt, spurring hate crime investigation

Oakland has launched a hate-crime investigation after nooses were found hanging from trees around a city lake, according to a statement from the Mayor Libby Schaaf.

Reports that the nooses at Lake Merritt could be part of an exercise routine or equipment were discounted and did not “remove nor excuse their tortuous and terrorizing effects,” she wrote in her news statement. The nooses, found Tuesday morning, have since been removed.

“Symbols of racial violence have no place in Oakland and will not be tolerated,” Schaaf said in her statement.

The Oakland Police Department will be issuing a statement soon.

