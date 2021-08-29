Norco community honors fallen Marine who was helping Afghan families at the Kabul airport

A community in Norco demonstrated their support for Lance Cpl. Kareem Mae’Lee Grant Nikoui who was helping Afghan families at the Kabul international airport last week when the Taliban attacked.

Residents joined in their cars, on bikes and even on horseback.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and we pray that God will help them and heal their heart,” said Mike Palmer. “We also want to thank them for the service and the great sacrifice that their son gave to this country.”

Nikoui’s name will be added to 34 others on the “Lest We Forget” wall in Ingalls Veterans Memorial Plaza which honors all Norco veterans who paid the ultimate price.

Prior to the event, a close friend of Nikoui hosted another memorial in his name.

Nikoui, who was an avid hiker, had planned to join his friend on the trail once he came back from Afghanistan.

However, since he never returned, his friend completed the hike with his entire community.

With somber music playing, dozens of Norco residents came together on a hilltop, waving an American flag to honor his memory.

Those who knew Nikoui say all he wanted to do since he was a freshman in high school was to be a Marine.