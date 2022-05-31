A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

The News & Observer reported that 54-year-old Michael Todd Hill was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced Friday in the killing of 23-year-old Keonna Graham.

Graham was reported missing on July 20, 2020.

She was later found dead in a hotel with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. Prosecutors said Hill confessed to killing Graham.