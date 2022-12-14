A Northern California police sergeant fatally shot himself inside the police station on Monday, according to city officials.

A police motorcade was seen by local residents as Tiburon Police Department Sgt. Sean Christopher’s body was transported from the small town’s police station to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office coroner.

Mayor Jack Ryan released a prepared statement to KTLA sister station KRON on Tuesday stating, “We are extraordinarily sad to report the loss of Sgt. Sean Christopher. He was found deceased at the Tiburon Police Department with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Out of respect for the family and the investigation being led by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, we cannot make any additional comments at this time.”

Sgt. Sean Christopher (Image courtesy LinkedIn)

Christopher was on duty and alone inside the police station’s locker room when the sound of a gunshot was heard at 12:45 p.m., according to the The Ark newspaper.

“We are a tight knit family. We are all still trying to process this tragedy,” Tiburon Police Chief Ryan Monaghan told KRON.

Sgt. Sean Christopher (Image courtesy Tiburon Police Dept.)

One local resident told KRON that on Monday, “There was a huge motorcade along Tiburon Boulevard and a large law enforcement presence at the station.”

Christopher was promoted just six weeks ago from the rank of officer to sergeant. He was placed in charge of supervising night shift patrols.

TPD wrote on Instagram in October, “Join us in congratulating our two newest sergeant promotions. Sergeant Christopher will be the end of the week night shift supervisor.”

The sergeant lived in Novato and is survived by his wife and five children, according to The Ark. Christopher joined the Tiburon Police Department in 2019 and previously worked for the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to bluehelp.org, more first responders die by their own hand than in the line of duty.

If you, or someone you know, may need suicide prevention support, you can contact The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24 hours a day, by calling 800-273-8255. To learn more about the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline click here.

Resources that law enforcement officers can call if they need help are listed below: