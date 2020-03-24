O.C. coronavirus cases swell to 152 as 1st coronavirus death is confirmed

A sign explaining the closure of the Huntington Beach Pier amid the coronavirus outbreak is seen on March 24, 2020. (Credit: Michael Heiman / Getty Images)

Health officials Tuesday confirmed Orange County’s first death due to COVID-19 as overall infections continued to climb.

The man was in his 70s and had underlying health conditions, according to the O.C. Health Care Agency. Officials confirmed he was a county resident but declined to identify where he had been hospitalized or his hometown.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends,” said County Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick. “This serves as a very unfortunate reminder to the community about the importance of staying at home and social distancing when leaving the household for essential activities, or to work at an essential business, in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Orange County’s overall COVID-19 case count has soared by 60% over the last two days and hit 152 on Tuesday — up from 125 Monday and 95 the day before that, according to the Health Care Agency.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.