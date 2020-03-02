O.C. Democratic Party headquarters in Orange vandalized with white nationalist propaganda

The headquarters of the Democratic Party of Orange County is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

The Democratic Party of Orange County said its headquarters was vandalized with white nationalist propaganda over the weekend, in what a party official said was an attempt to intimidate voters just days before California’s presidential primary election.

Party officials said they reported Saturday’s incident to the Orange Police Department and will submit a hate crime report to the Orange County Human Relations Commission.

“It is clear that this vandalism is intended to intimidate and suppress voters. It will not work,” Democratic Party Chairwoman Ada Briceño said in a statement. “We stand united in the strongest possible condemnation of hate. We want to assure voters that intimidation is not tolerated.”

Photos from the scene show several stickers and placards placed around the party headquarters in the 1900 block of West Chapman Avenue in the city of Orange. One sticker shows a map of the United States with the caption, “Not stolen, conquered.” Other materials included the phrases “America First,” “Reclaim America,” “America is not for sale” and “Two Parties, One Tyranny.”

