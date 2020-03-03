O.C. man to plead guilty after traveling out of state to sexually exploit children: DOJ

An Orange County man has turned himself in and agreed to plead guilty after allegedly traveling out of state to sexually exploit children, Department of Justice officials said.

Daniel Seibert, 28, of Lake Forest, surrendered to Homeland Security Investigations officials Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

Between March 29 and April 2, Seibert traveled from California to Michigan to “engage in illicit sexual conduct with a victim who was 6 years old,” according to his plea agreement.

The victim’s mother used over-the-counter drugs and tried to render the victim unconscious before having Seibert engage in sexual acts with the victim, officials said. The child’s mother is also facing multiple child sexual abuse charges in Oregon.

Seibert also admitted traveling to Utah in December 2018 and May 2019 to engage in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old he met online.

During the investigation, authorities found more than 180 images and 19 videos of child exploitation, including images showing the abuse of the 6-year-old victim, officials said.

Seibert agreed to plead guilty to producing child pornography, traveling to engage in illicit sexual conduct, and traveling to induce a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Santa Ana Wednesday. He faces a maximum sentence of 75 years in federal prison once he pleads guilty to the three child exploitation charges.