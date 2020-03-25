O.C. reports first COVID-19 related death as cases climb to 152

Orange County confirmed its first death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions, the Orange County Health Care Agency said Tuesday.

Health officials did not provide any additional identifying information about the man, did not give his city of residence or identify the local hospital where he was treated.

Countywide the number of coronavirus cases reached 152 on Tuesday, health officials said, up from 125 cases on Monday. The cases are made up of 89 men and 63 women. Fifty-three of the cases were travel-related exposure, 16 were person to person spread, 45 were community acquired and 39 cases remain under investigation, the health agency reported.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends,” said Dr. Nichole Quick, County Health Officer. “This serves as a very unfortunate reminder to the community about the importance of staying at home and social distancing when leaving the household for essential activities, or to work at an essential business, in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Health officials said 2,159 people have been tested for the virus so far.

For more resources and information on COVID-19 in Orange County, visit ochealthinfo.com.