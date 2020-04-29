O.C. supervisors approve guidelines for reopening businesses

Tracey and Chad Robbins, with their dog, Huggy, kiss after their wedding ceremony at the Honda Center parking lot in Anaheim in April 2020. (Apu Gomes / AFP/Getty Images)

The Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a set of business guidelines Tuesday that could help inform the county’s eventual easing of stay-at-home rules that have helped slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The county is seeking to “strike a balance between the need for continued protection from the disease and the need for the economy to function again,” Supervisor Don Wagner said.

“These guidelines are intended to state clearly the minimum that business owners and operators must do, in addition to following all applicable jurisdictions’ orders,” he said.

Employers should require customer-facing workers to wear disposable gloves or wash their hands or use hand sanitizer every 30 minutes, according to the guidelines.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.