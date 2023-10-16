Halloween is only a couple weeks away, but it’s still spookily hot in Southern California.

Highs in the 80s are predicted for the beginning of this week in downtown Los Angeles, eventually rising to 88 degrees on Thursday before finally cooling off on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The San Fernando Valley will be even warmer, which highs in the mid 90s expected most days. The Inland Empire is predicted to be similarly hot, though in coastal areas like Santa Monica, daily highs will likely barely break 80 degrees this week.

Once temperatures fall on Saturday, Southern California residents can expect a nice weekend. Daily highs in the lower 80s on Saturday will give way to the upper 60s and low 70s for the next week or so.