Officer Paul Ahn in an undated photo. (Facebook/LAPD Headquarters)

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that an off-duty officer died on Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post by LAPD Headquarters, Officer Paul Ahn passed away due to a “reported medical emergency.”

Officer Ahn began his LAPD career in 1995 and was last assigned to the training division, the post said.

Ahn’s death comes exactly two weeks after another off-duty LAPD officer, Baldemar Sandoval, died in a crash on the 210 Freeway.