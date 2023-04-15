An off-duty LAPD officer died early Saturday morning after crashing into the back of a semi-truck on the 210 Freeway in Glendora.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the eastbound span of the 210 Freeway near Grand Avenue. According to a report released by CHP, the semi-truck being driven by 51-year-old Michael John Denmon became disabled in the third lane after stopping for approximately five minutes due to CHP conducting a separate traffic collision investigation ahead of him. The report says that Denmon activated his emergency hazard lights in order to warn traffic.

“Upon arriving on scene, CHP personnel determined that it was a major injury collision,” said CHP Sergeant Joel Holly. “At this point, the initial cause for the collision is still under investigation, however it appears that a rear end was involved.”

The officer was identified as 38-year-old Baldemar Sandoval of the LAPD’s Central Division. In a tweet, Chief Moore said that the department is grieving “our loss of a Peacemaker.”

“With great sadness, I share that earlier this morning, a police officer on his way home from work was involved in a traffic collision on the 210 Freeway,” LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore said in a statement. “I send my deepest condolences to his family, loved ones and friends as we mourn this tragedy.”

The remains of the officer were escorted to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office by fellow officers on Saturday morning. Fellow officers were visibly shaken as the officer’s body, draped in an American flag, was taken out of the coroner’s van and into the office.

Part of the 210 Freeway remained closed through 8 a.m. Saturday morning.