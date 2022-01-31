Off-duty Pasadena fire captain saves woman, dog trapped in burning home on his way to Rams game

Off-duty Pasadena Fire Cpt. William Basulto was on his way to the Rams versus 49ers game on Jan. 30, 2022, when he spotted smoke coming from an East L.A. home and jumped into action. (City of Pasadena)

An off-duty Pasadena fire captain was on his way to the Rams versus 49ers game on Sunday when he spotted smoke coming from a home and jumped into action.

Cpt. William Basulto says he always dreamed of taking his dad and his son to a Rams game. And so, dressed in their lucky Rams attire, the trio loaded up their vehicle for tailgating and headed toward Sofi Stadium.

But while enroute, Basulto’s dad noticed heavy smoke coming from a home a few doors down on the 3800 block of Dozier Street in East Los Angeles.

The fire captain pulled over and quickly ran to the house, where he was told a woman in her 50’s was trapped on an upper floor that was quickly filling with smoke.

Basulto instructed neighbors to get a ladder and call 911, and he told them where to direct their garden hoses.

He was able to rescue the women and her dog as fire personnel were arriving on-scene.

Basulto gave the firefighters an update on the incident and helped them set-up their hoses to extinguish the fire.

“Los Angeles County Fire personnel on-scene praised him for saving the victims life in a home that had significant pack-rat conditions,” a city of Pasadena spokesperson said in a news release.

William returned home to clean-up, especially his beloved blue and yellow Rams sneakers which took a hit, and then headed to the game, although a tad too late to tailgate.

“Fire rescues, medical responses and leading a crew are what he’s been doing for 20 years so he’s very modest about the recognition,” the news release states. “But seeing the RAMS win alongside his dad and son is something he’ll never forget.”

Basulto says it was a double win yesterday and he’s looking forward to the Super Bowl.