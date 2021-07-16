Inmate sought after walking away from CDCR facility in Los Angeles

Bryant Jefferson is seen in an image provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation facility in Los Angeles Thursday.

At about 11:15 p.m., officials determined 39-year-old Bryant Jefferson had left the male community reentry facility without authorization, a CDC news release stated.

Agents immediately began to search for Jefferson, described as a Black man standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 166 pounds. Jefferson has brown eyes, black hair and an olive complexion, according to the news release.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

Jefferson was serving a 15-year sentence for second-degree robbery. He arrived at the reentry program facility on April 1, 2021, and was scheduled to be released from custody in May 2022.

The reentry program is voluntary for male offenders who have approximately one year left to serve.

Notifications about the search were sent out to local law enforcement agencies, the news release stated.

Anyone who sees Jefferson or has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately or call 911.