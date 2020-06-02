Officer shot outside Circus Circus casino amid George Floyd protests in Las Vegas

Authorities say an officer has been shot in Las Vegas and police have responded to another shooting as people protest the killings of black people by police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said early Tuesday that the officer was shot outside the Circus Circus casino.

A different officer was involved in a shooting in the downtown area.

Protesters have been rallying for days across the country over the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video pleading that he couldn’t breathe with a white police officer pressing his knee into his neck for several minutes before he stopped moving.