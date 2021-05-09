Officials concerned over street takeovers in L.A.

With street takeovers being reported frequently in the Los Angeles area during the past few months, officials have been expressing concern over the illegal activity.

“Street racing and takeovers have become a huge problem in the San Fernando Valley and surrounding LA area,” CHP officials said earlier this year. “We are currently deploying additional officers to combat these street racing issues and we are now utilizing our Street Racing Task Force as well as our surrounding law enforcement agencies.”

CHP says both spectators and participants can get seriously hurt at these events, and both could face a misdemeanor conviction.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 9, 2021.