A man was found dead after suffering an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his chest on Saturday, authorities announced.

Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Station arrived at a parking lot in the 3500 block of Hamner Avenue in Norco to check on a man who was sitting in a Dodge van at 2:57 p.m., according to a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, they found a man unresponsive, who was later pronounced dead.

During their investigation, officials found a suicide note and a revolver. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Ko from the Jurupa Valley Station at 951-955-2600.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 for free, confidential and immediate help.