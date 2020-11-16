Officials may propose curfew after weekend COVID-19 surge in L.A. County

A fresh surge of coronavirus cases on Saturday and Sunday has alarmed Los Angeles County officials, who say they may consider imposing a curfew and other health measures in effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

New cases topped 3,000 for two consecutive days over the weekend. County public health officials recorded 3,780 new cases of the virus Saturday, the highest one-day total since the peak of the crisis in mid-July. On Sunday, officials reported 3,061 new cases and three deaths.

Amid the increase, the county Department of Public Health is expected to propose a set of recommendations for the Board of Supervisors this week.

“Potential options could be instituting a curfew so businesses do not have to completely close down again, but are more limited to essential activities,” Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said Sunday in a statement.

