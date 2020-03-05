Pursuit ends in crash in Diamond Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A driver crashed while fleeing from authorities in the San Gabriel Valley Wednesday night.

Police could not immediately confirm why the white sedan's driver was being pursued.

Sky5 arrived overhead the chase at about 9:35 p.m., as the car was speeding south on Brea Canyon Road in the Diamond Bar area. The vehicle's headlights were turned off.

Within two minutes, the driver slammed into the back end of another sedan parked along the road in a residential area, near the intersection with Golden Springs Drive.

The crash triggered a large law enforcement response, with at least a dozen police cruisers lining up behind the suspect vehicle.

Aerial video showed the pursuit driver being put in handcuffs and loaded into the back of a law enforcement vehicle.

No further details were immediately available.