Officials seek missing La Mirada woman with mental health issues and infant son

Lesitte Felix, 25, of La Mirada, pictured in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on April 22, 2020.

Detectives asked the public’s help in finding a woman suffering from schizophrenia, autism and bipolar disorder who went missing, along with her 3-month-old son, in La Mirada on Wednesday.

Lesitte Felix, 25, and her son Josiah Felix were last seen about noon near their home in the 15000 block of Watkins Drive, according to Deputy Erin Liu of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.

The mother was described as Latina, 4 feet 10 inches tall, 90 pounds, with brown eyes and medium-length curly black hair, Liu said in a written statement. She has a tattoo of a butterfly on her right shoulder blade. She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweater, black shorts and slippers. She was pushing her son in a blue stroller.

Josiah Felix, 3-months-old, of La Mirada, pictured in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on April 22, 2020.

Josiah Felix was described as white, 22 inches tall, about 15 pounds, with no hair. He was last seen wearing a onesie with a camouflage pattern.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Sgt. Mike Rodriguez of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department missing persons flier, issued April 22, 2020.