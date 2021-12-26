Omicron variant: L.A. County coronavirus cases reach nearly 9,000

Los Angeles County on Sunday reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases and seven related deaths — marking a continued wave of infections propelled by the highly contagious Omicron variant that recently spurred officials to expand testing options and that has upended a second year of holiday plans for many families.

L.A. County announced 8,891 new cases Sunday compared with 11,930 on Saturday, but officials cautioned that the latest figures might not be complete because of reporting delays over the holiday and weekend. The newest figure represents a significant increase from the case count early last week, when officials on Monday reported 3,258 new cases.

Officials have repeatedly urged caution in recent days, encouraging people to scale back holiday plans, test before gathering with family and, above all, to continue to rely on the best tools available: vaccines, boosters and masks.

Even with 67% of Californians fully vaccinated, officials have warned about breakthrough cases of vaccinated people getting infected with the Omicron variant, now the dominant strain of the virus.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.