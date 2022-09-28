Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task. Finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered.

In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one California city making the winner’s list — Tustin.

Nestled in the heart of Orange County, Tustin offers residents an excellent range of job, school and entertainment opportunities while offering world-class shopping and dining options, Fortune said. The town has a balanced offering of both historic architecture and modern development, according to the study.

With easy access to Los Angeles, the coastline and the San Gabriel Mountains, Tustin ranked 12th among the Top 25 best cities for families to live.

The study analyzed around 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and more than 215,000 data points across five categories:

Education

Aging resources

General wellness

Financial health

Livability

Researchers specifically focused on the needs of the “Sandwich Generation,” those who are saddled with “simultaneous responsibilities of raising their children while regularly caring for their own parents.”

Fortune estimates around 45% of Americans are a part of this generation today.

To ensure the winning places were cities where residents could afford to buy homes, Fortune eliminated locations with home sale prices that “were more than twice as high as the state median and/or more than 2.75 times higher than the national median.”

Diversity was also prioritized. The study eliminated any town where “more than 90% of the population is white, non-Hispanic.”

No more than two cities per state and no more than one city per county/metro area were also chosen.

The Top 12 of the 25 Best Cities to Live in according to Fortune are:

Ann Arbor, Michigan Wylie, Texas Olathe, Kansas Mason, Ohio Morrisville, North Carolina Clearfield, Utah Gaithersburg, Maryland Leesburg, Virginia West Chicago, Illinois Novi, Michigan West Windsor, New Jersey Tustin, California

Check out Fortune’s full study on the best cities for families to live in the U.S.