Police are investigating whether a hate crime was committed after an Asian woman in Seal Beach received a racist and threatening letter celebrating her husband’s recent death.

The letter began: “Now that [your husband] is gone makes it one less Asian to put up with in Leisure World,” the retirement community where the victim lives. It closed by telling the woman to “watch out” and “go back to your county where you belong.”

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on March 23, 2021.