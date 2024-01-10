(FOX40.COM) — The Placer County Sheriff’s confirmed that one person has died, another was injured and two others were also caught in the slide during Wednesday’s avalanche at Palisades Tahoe ski resort.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Kenneth Kidd, 66, a resident of both Point Reyes and the Truckee Tahoe area.

“Our heart felt condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Kidd during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said.

The avalanche occurred sometime around 9:30 a.m., “above the GS gully are of KT-22,” according to Palisades Tahoe.

Michael Gross, Vice President of Mountain Operations at the resort, said the area opened for the first time this season at 9 a.m.

Gross said the ski patrol had been doing avalanche control assessments in the area since Sunday.

Palisades Tahoe President and COO Dee Byrne said both victims were guests from out of town.

“This is a sad day for my team and everyone here,” Byrne said at a press conference.

All lift operations at Palisades Tahoe have been halted and deputies with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are responding.

The sheriff’s office said the avalanche debris field is around 150 feet wide, 450 feet long and 10 feet deep.

Alpine Meadows has also stopped all lift operations for the day.