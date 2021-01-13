Orange County COVID-19 vaccination ‘super’ site opens at Disneyland Resort

Vehicles lined up near the Disneyland Resort on Wednesday as Orange County’s first COVID-19 vaccination site opened.

More than 10,000 people have signed up for appointments, which are being conducted in the Anaheim resort’s Toy Story parking lot.

The goal at the site is to vaccinate between 7,500 and 8,000 people a day.

Currently, only those identified in California’s Phase 1a and residents ages 65 or older can get the vaccine. Those looking to get vaccinated at the Disneyland site must sign up for an appointment first.

More information can be found at the Orange Care Health Care Agency’s website.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Jan. 13, 2021.