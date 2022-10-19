An Orange County man was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday for storming the U.S. Capitol and at one point, sitting in former Vice President Mike Pence’s chair.

Christian Alexander Secor, 24, from Costa Mesa, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for the obstruction of an official proceeding, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

At the time, Secor was a student at the University of California, Los Angeles who had founded a far-right conservative student group on campus.

According to court documents, on the day of the 2020 election, Secor sent a text message saying, “We’re gonna win bigly and if we don’t we’re taking this ship down in flames.”

The day before the insurrection, Secor sent a text saying he “brought a gas mask” to Washington and that he “wouldn’t be surprised if conservatives just storm the police and clobber antifa and the police but that’s wishful thinking.”

A person identified by authorities as Christian Secor appears in an image included in charging documents against him in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (U.S. Attorney’s Office)

This image from security video of Christian Secor, seen in a hallway in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was contained in the Justice Department affidavit and complaint in support of the arrest of Secor. The former UCLA student who stormed the U.S. Capitol while waving a flag promoting a far-right extremist movement has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for his role in a mob’s attack on the building. (Department of Justice via AP)

Christian Secor appears in images included in charging documents against him in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (U.S. Attorney’s Office)

FILE – Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. A former UCLA student who stormed the U.S. Capitol while waving a flag promoting a far-right extremist movement was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, to three years and six months in prison for his role in a mob’s attack on the building. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden also sentenced Christian Secor to three years of supervised release after his prison term, according to Justice Department spokesman William Miller. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Secor was part of a crowd that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He was carrying a blue flag as he illegally entered the Capitol building and continued making his way throughout various rooms including the office suite of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to court documents.

Secor then helped a group of rioters push open the East Rotunda doors so they could get inside. He eventually made his way to the Senate chamber, where he “entered the Senate floor, went to the Senate dais, and sat in the seat that had been occupied by the Vice President approximately 30 minutes earlier.”

Secor left the Capitol building around 2:51 p.m., spending almost one hour illegally roaming the building and grounds, authorities say.

Later that day, officials say Secor boasted about the ordeal, tweeting, “One day accomplished more for conservatism than the last 30 years.”

Secor was arrested on Feb. 16, 2021, in Costa Mesa. Following his 42-month prison term, he’ll be placed on three years of supervised release and must pay $2,000 in restitution.

“His and others’ actions disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election,” according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Officials say since Jan. 6, 2021, “more than 880 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 270 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.”