O.C. officials discuss living with COVID-19 for ‘foreseeable future’ as cases rise above 500

More than 500 people in Orange County have been infected with COVID-19, and officials are preparing plans for helping residents live with the coronavirus crisis for “the foreseeable future.”

As of Tuesday, the county had a total of 502 novel coronavirus cases, up from 464 the day before, officials said at a news conference. Three new deaths were reported, bringing the county’s total to seven coronavirus-related deaths, officials reported.

“Stay home. Don’t have playdates for your kids. Don’t go visit your cousins. Don’t play basketball with your friends, just don’t,” O.C. Supervisor Andrew Do said. “The longer that people don’t comply with our public health orders, the more people will die.”

According to the the Orange County Health Care Agency‘s new city-by-city data, Anaheim, Irvine and Newport Beach had the largest numbers of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the county.

Two of the 46 confirmed cases in Anaheim include two staff members at the Anaheim Emergency Shelter, a 224-bed facility operated by the Salvation Army, city officials confirmed on Tuesday.

“The two staff members are now self-isolating and recovering at home,” Mike Lyster, city of Anaheim spokesman, said in a statement. “There are no known cases among residents at the shelter, an open-air campus facility in an industrial area along Lewis Street south of Ball Road.”

On Monday night, 34 residents at the shelter were tested as a precaution. Results are expected within 48 hours.

Statewide, the number of coronavirus cases also continues to climb with 6,932 cases as of Tuesday, and 150 deaths reported, state public health officials said.

Do said the public is asked to do their part to help combat the coronavirus by wearing protective masks, even those that are handmade, staying home, washing hands regularly and covering their faces.

Residents were encouraged to follow the state’s stay-at-home order except for essential needs including going out to buy food or going to work at an essential job.

County health officials said hospitals in the county are prepping for a surge in coronavirus patients. There are a total of 5, 367 beds available to treat coronavirus patients.

“The most important thing anyone in Orange County can do right now is to stay home,” David Souleles, director of Orange County Health Care Agency said. “It will help to protect all of us, it will help to protect the most vulnerable in our communities including adults 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions. And as Supervisor Do said, hopefully it will help us get back to normal sooner rather than later.”

In the meantime, the O.C. Emergency Operations Center is also asking for donations to help support various low-income and dependent residents including foster children and seniors.

Residents in Orange County who are interested in receiving updated information on the coronavirus pandemic can text OCCOVID19 to 888777.