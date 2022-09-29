Santa Ana Police arrested Joseph Frances Deluca, 47, from Irvine on charges of sexual assault of a minor in Santa Ana. (Santa Ana Police)

An Orange County teacher was arrested on Thursday for the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl.

Santa Ana Police have arrested Joseph Frances Deluca, 47, an Irvine resident, on charges of sexual assault of a minor.

Deluca was substitute teaching at Edison Elementary School in Santa Ana when the 10-year-old girl alleges he had touched her inappropriately inside the classroom.

The incident was reported to police and officers were able to track down Deluca at Robert Heideman Elementary School in Tustin.

Deluca had been working as a full-time teacher for the past 15 years before switching over to substitute teaching two years ago, police said.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims, as Deluca has taught at various elementary and middle schools throughout Westminster, Buena Park, Santa Ana, Fountain Valley and Tustin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Ana Police at 714-245-8349, email jtaylor5@santa-ana.org or call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.