Outdoor dining can resume in L.A. County Friday

After a monthslong ban, Los Angeles County restaurants are once again welcoming customers for outdoor dining Friday.

California state officials lifted the regional stay-at-home order earlier this week, and L.A. County officials later announced that restaurants, as well as wineries and breweries that serve food, will be allowed to resume operations — with safety precautions in place.

The county is also rescinding hours of operation restrictions that were in place for non-essential businesses between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The loosened restrictions come amid a decline in daily coronavirus infection numbers. But since announcing the reopenings, health officials have repeatedly stressed that the county isn’t out of the woods yet and urged residents to remain cautious of spreading the virus.

“Just because some sectors have re-opened doesn’t mean that the risk for community transmission has gone away; it hasn’t and each of us needs to make very careful choices about what we do,” L.A. County Health director Barbara Ferrer said Wednesday.

Bars and restaurants have been among the hardest hit as the county scrambled to put restrictions in place to stem the spread of the virus.

“This is the best gift ever that we are open back for outdoor dining,” Said AJ Cavali, manager at Crave Cafe in Studio City.

The restaurant manager said Crave lost 95% of its business with the closures and fought hard to survive. That’s the harsh reality of many businesses in the region, some of which reported having to lay off staff or shut down completely as they felt the financial crush of the closures.

L.A. County suspended in-person dining on Nov. 25, saying the ban would last at least three weeks due to an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases. Before that, residents were only allowed to eat outdoors at restaurants — many of which had expanded onto sidewalks and bought canopies to comply with the rules.

A judge later limited the local dining ban to three weeks. But restaurants in L.A. County still couldn’t open because of the state’s stay-at-home order, which initially was set to ban in-person dining at restaurants until at least Dec. 27.

Now, with the Super Bowl coming up as restaurants, breweries and wineries reopen, health officials fear it could become a “super spreader” event.

“It will be tragic if the Super Bowl becomes the Super Spreader of coronavirus,” Ferrer said, urging residents to avoid gatherings and refrain from throwing Super Bowl parties.

Ferrer has warned that if the reopenings cause another spike in infections that again strains hospitals, the county will see strict restrictions return.

“It is really up to us whether we can sustain re-openings without jeopardizing each other’s health and our ability to get more schools to re-open,” Ferrer said Wednesday. “The only way for this to occur is to keep doing what keeps the virus in check.”