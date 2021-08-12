Animal services seized about 76 dogs on Wednesday in a homeless encampment in Winchester, according to the Riverside County Animal Services.

The dogs’ owner, along with other people, were trespassing on property owned by another individual out of Arcadia, John Welsh, Animal Services Chief with the Riverside County Department of Animal Services said.

The owner of the property apparently did not know about the individuals or the dogs, Welsh said.

A seizure warrant was issued after the owner of the dogs refused to cooperate with animal services trying to rehome the dogs.

The dogs were examined by veterinary services on the location and are now at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.

The owner of the dogs can request a hearing. If he does not request a hearing, the dogs will be put up for adoption or foster care.

The owner of the animals has an extensive history with Riverside County Animal Services and was taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

The Riverside County Animal Services received support from Code Enforcement, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Cal Fire and the Riverside University Health System in this incident.