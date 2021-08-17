Oxnard man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting several women in Ventura, L.A. counties

Dustin Alba is shown in a photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 16, 2021.

A 27-year-old Oxnard man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting several women in both Ventura and Los Angeles counties, officials said.

The incidents involving Dustin Alba date back to June 2012, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The victims ranged in age from 17 to 30.

On June 26, 2018, Alba allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while she was visiting Alba at his home in Chatsworth. He was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on suspicion of attempted rape, but at the time, the District Attorney’s Office decided not to file charges in the case, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

On Jan. 4, 2020, Alba allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who was visiting him at his home in Thousand Oaks. That case was submitted to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration, officials said.

But on Aug. 23, 2020, a third victim reported Alba raped her while at his home in an unincorporated area of Oxnard.

He was arrested Sept. 14, 2020, on suspicion of rape and other sex assault counts in connection with the January incident, officials said. He was later charged for the offense related to the initial report in June 2018.

During the course of their investigation into the third accusation, detectives identified two additional victims who had not previously reported the incidents to law enforcement, officials said.

One of the victims, who was a minor at the time of the incident, said she was raped by Alba at his home in Thousand Oaks in 2012. A second victim alleged she was raped at his home in Thousand Oaks in 2019.

On Aug. 13, Alba was charged with additional sexual assault offenses related to the victims who came forward during the investigation last year, officials said.

He has been in custody since last September and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 10.

Authorities did not release any further details about the victims or the allegations involved. They do believe Alba may have victimized other women and anyone with additional information about any of the investigations can call Detective Javier Chavez at 805-384-4725