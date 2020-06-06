Oxnard woman killed, Lake Forest woman suspected of DUI following Ventura County crash

The intersection of Rice Avenue and Channel Islands Boulevard, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A woman died and another was accused of intoxicated driving in a crash that also left a 14-year-old boy with severe injuries just outside of Oxnard early Saturday, authorities said.

The crash took place about 7:55 a.m. at Rice Avenue and Channel Islands Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 2017 Nissan Rogue was stopped at a red traffic signal along northbound Rice Avenue just prior to the wreck, CHP Officer Steve Lutzke said in a written statement. It was being driven by a 14-year-old Oxnard boy, with a 41-year-old Oxnard woman riding as a passenger.

A 2000 Lexus RX300 being driven by a 33-year-old Lake Forest woman approached from behind on northbound Rice Avenue, the officer said.

“For reasons still under investigation, the Lexus collided into the rear of the Nissan,” according to Lutzke. “Following the crash, the Nissan came to rest in the center median and the Lexus came to rest off the roadway along northbound SR-1 (Rice Avenue). Both vehicles sustained major damage from this crash.”

Paramedics pronounced the woman who had been a passenger in the Nissan dead at the scene, officials said. Her name was not released pending notification of family.

The teenage driver, as well as the driver of the Lexus, were hospitalized with injuries described by the CHP as major.

“(The Lexus driver) was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence,” Lutzke said. Her identity was not available Saturday afternoon.

It was not clear why a person so young was driving the Nissan.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, was urged to contact the CHP’s Ventura-area office at 805-662-2640.