Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers was delayed due to inclement weather, the Padres announced, pushing back first pitch to shortly after 7 p.m.

The first pitch in the rivalry standoff was originally scheduled for for 6:37 p.m., but MLB officials reassessed the situation to determine a new game time.

Los Angeles Times writer Jack Harris said the game was pushed back half an hour to 7:07 p.m.

A tarp was placed over the field at Petco Park as fans waited out the rain delay, but that tarp was removed at about 6:30, Harris said.