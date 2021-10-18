Panga boat with 25 life vests discovered near Malibu

A panga boat with 25 life vests was discovered on shore near Malibu early Monday morning.

The vessel initially seen floating off the coast was reported to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office about 12:42 a.m., Capt. Hendren said.

Arriving deputies found the abandoned boat and 25 life vests on the sand close to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Deer Creek Road, Hendren said.

Video from the scene showed multiple people being detained by authorities near the boat.

Officials have not confirmed how many people, if any, were taken into custody.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has been called to the scene and will be handling the investigation, Hendren said.