Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A San Fernando Valley resident has been convicted of charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the United States Capitol.

Edward Badalian, 28, of Panorama City, was convicted of conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, and entering and remaining in a restricted building after a trial last month, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

Badalian is scheduled to be sentenced on July 21.

According to prosecutors, Badalian’s charges were included in an indictment filed against Fontana resident Daniel Rodriguez, 40, who pleaded guilty to four felonies in February, including the assault of Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone.

“The indictment alleges that the defendants conspired to stop, delay, and hinder Congress’s Certification of the Electoral College Vote,” officials said.

Badalian, Fanone and others were all in a group chat on Telegram named “Patriots 45 MAGA Gang,” where they supported “certain groups and individuals that that either supported the 2020 Presidential election results, supported what the group perceived as liberal, or communist ideologies, or held positions of authority in government,” the DOJ said.

According to NBC News, Badalian “talked about arresting President-elect Joe Biden and then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.”

Additionally, the group chat’s members gathered weapons and tactical gear prior to the insurrection, then overwhelmed barricades and illegally entered the Capitol.

More than 1,000 people hailing from all 50 states have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. More than 320 of them have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.