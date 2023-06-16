Parks After Dark returns for its 13th summer season offering free, safe, family-centered activities in 34 parks across Los Angeles County. The L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation initiative began Thursday and will run through August 5, with events taking place from 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Each week, Parks After Dark will offer different themes such as ‘Sports and Fitness Challenge’, ‘Backyard Boogie’ and ‘L.A. County Got Talent’ to engage youth, families, seniors, and attendees of all ages. Attendees can expect a variety of enjoyable events including live concerts, dance lessons, outdoor movie screenings, and more.

Parks After Dark aims to transform local parks into community safe havens with family-friendly gatherings and activities.

“We are thrilled to bring back dynamic, free, accessible, summer programming for all members of the family through Parks After Dark,” said Norma García-González, Director of the L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation. “L.A. County residents can get access to interactive programming that promotes physical and mental wellbeing while also bringing the wider community together. It’s also a huge benefit to the community by transforming parks into a true safe haven, resulting in a decrease in crime rates.”

Launched in 2010, Parks After Dark has positively impacted local communities, helping to decrease violence and crime and increase social and community engagement. In 2018, Parks After Dark won the Best in Innovation award, presented by the National Recreation and Parks Association.

For more information on Parks After Dark, visit https://parks.lacounty.gov/PAD.